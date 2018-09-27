Daily Miner staff honored for outstanding performances

KINGMAN – The editorial staff of the Kingman Daily Miner came home with eight awards from the annual Western News&Info, Inc. Editorial Contest Friday, Sept. 21 in Prescott.

Reporter Travis Rains was named the coveted “Journalist of the Year” for WNI. The company includes The Daily Miner and nine other newspapers serving northern Arizona.

Two reasons Rains was nominated for the company-wide award were for his willingness to jump into the fray of the City of Kingman v. Kingman Airport Authority and the Kingman Citizens for Responsible Taxation v. City of Kingman and Mohave County court cases after only arriving in Kingman in January of this year.

It shocked Rains to hear his name announced for the award because of his short tenure at The Daily Miner.

“I was surprised upon hearing my name called and remain thankful,” Rains said. “Western News&Info has many veteran, quality reporters whose articles I’ve read and to whom the award could have gone.”

The reporter expressed his gratitude toward the teamwork he enjoys within his department and The Daily Miner as a whole.

“I think the award speaks to the efforts of the entire Daily Miner staff,” Rains said. “The work of any one department would not be possible if not for the contributions of the others. Newsgathering and dissemination is truly a team effort.”

Rains also took third place in the “Best Creativity in Reporting” category for his stories “Residents, business representatives heard on TPT,” “Hiker finds mug that is 750 to 950 years old in Arizona Strip,” and “How much do you tip? Gratuities can make or break your server’s household budget.”

Reporter Hubble Ray Smith earned two awards at the contest. Smith received second place in the “Excellence in Writing” category for “J'aime Morgaine sues Rep. Paul Gosar; claims First Amendment rights infringed,” and “The highway of sorrow.”

Smith was awarded third place in “Best Lede Writing” for “The highway of sorrow.”

Daily Miner sports writer Beau Bearden was also awarded twice. Bearden earned second place in “Sports Writing” with his stories “Astros win first World Series title,” “Life throws Skubal a curveball, but Academy grad makes the best of it,” and “Kingman’s Benson to run Boston Marathon.”

Bearden received third place in “Sports Photography” for his photos of Kingman Academy Lady Tigers volleyball, Kingman Bulldogs basketball, and Arizona Cardinals football.

News Editor Claire Whitley placed third in “Column, Opinion or Blog Writing” for her columns “After a year, Barbie and Ken get another update,” “When one DTO leaves, another is ready to take its place,” and “Too familiar with cancer.”

Reporter Vanessa Espinoza received second place in “Best Videos” for her presentation “The Magic of Music.”