Fundraiser for young Kingmanite to undergo surgery

KINGMAN –A family has been trying to raise money for their daughter to visit a specialist to see what can be done about her rare pancreatic disease.

Kaylee Sass, a 9-year-old Kingmanite, has a gene mutation that causes her pancreas to deteriorate itself, which a normal functioning pancreas would break down the food that a person consumes.

Her family is holding a fundraiser to help raise money for Kaylee to undergo a procedure that will help save her life. The procedure consists of taking cells from the pancreas and injecting them into her liver so the liver can train itself to work as both the liver and pancreas.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Park.

The fundraiser is $10 per child, which includes activities like a bounce house and bowling lanes. There will also be face painting, balloons, cotton candy and popcorn. Additional donations are welcome.

The family also has a GoFundMe page set up to donate at https://www.gofundme.com/kaylee-sass-medical-amp-expenses. There is an account in Kaylee’s name at U.S. Bank, 3240 Stockton Hill Road, where people from the community can go and donate. There is no fee, and all proceeds go to Kaylee.

