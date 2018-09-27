Horoscopes | September 27, 2018

Birthdays: Lola Kirke, 28; Anna Camp, 36; Tamara Taylor, 48; Meat Loaf, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Offer to help someone you feel has something to offer in return. A give-and-take situation will bring you closer to someone you admire.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t give in to someone trying to lure you into an argument. What you do will make a difference to the way others treat you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep information someone trusts you with a secret. Network and study, and you’ll come across an opportunity that tempts you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Enjoy spending time with people you love. Socializing and trying new things will lead to interesting encounters that will have a lasting impression on you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If someone is too complimentary, he or she probably has a hidden agenda. Be wary of anyone who wants you to make a commitment to something you know little about.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A positive change is within reach, and a move or trip will be eye-opening. Romance is in the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t be fooled by a risky venture. Work hard, save and don’t feel obligated to pay for others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change at home or to your daily routine will broaden your outlook. Express your feelings to someone you love, and you’ll find a way to spend more time together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Get your responsibilities out of the way. An emotional incident should be put to rest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Give others the option to do as they please as long as they don’t disrupt your plans. Trust in your ability, and you’ll be happy with the results you achieve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t give in to temptation, make personal changes or get involved in something that isn’t right for you. Say no, and head in a direction that will bring you the highest return.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check in with someone you used to be close to and find out what you’ve missed. A relationship will take a turn that will help you fulfill one of your dreams.