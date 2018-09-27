Mohave Valley man arrested for voyeurism

KINGMAN – Ronald Anthony Duarte Jr., 36 of Mohave Valley, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Wednesday following law enforcement investigation into a report of a male subject taking inappropriate photos of a female.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95, where they were informed of a male subject taking inappropriate photos of a female. According to law enforcement, the female saw Duarte behind her holding a phone with the camera facing up her dress.

She reportedly confronted Duarte, at which time he smiled and walked away before leaving the store heading south on foot.

The sheriff’s office received numerous tips regarding the incident after reaching out to the public for assistance. One tip identified the male subject as Duarte. Deputies responded to his residence on Wednesday and made contact with the suspect, who admitted to being the man in the surveillance photo. He did not “directly admit” to taking the photos, law enforcement reports.

Ronald Anthony Duarte Jr. was arrested for felony voyeurism and booked into Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office