Prep Cross Country: Lady Vols take 1st, Vols finish 2nd at Tiger Invitational

KINGMAN – When the time came to shift to another gear, Darleen Bland found that drive and more Wednesday at the Tiger Invitational.

The Lee Williams senior ran a 21:28.09 for first place as the Lady Vols won the invite at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus.

“Darleen Bland was outstanding today going out in the lead at the beginning and never giving it up,” said Vols head coach Joan Abraham. “She even turned the speed on at the end and pushed even harder to get a faster time.”

Alexis Hecker was third (22:14.5), followed by Alize Hecker in fifth (23:13.9), Kingman’s Jimena Lopez in seventh (23:38.8) and Lee Williams’ Hallie Powell in ninth at 23:56.5.

“Kylie Cantrell was our fifth scorer in 12th place with a time almost a minute faster than she ran last year on this same course,” Abraham said of Cantrell’s 24:35.7. “The girls are doing really well, but know that they have more to do. They are seeded well in the section, but would really like to bring home a section championship. With continued hard work that is within reach.”

Kingman’s Anastasia Tanner was right in front of Cantrell with a 24:30.4 for 11th, while teammates Tatum Radar and Julia Ostberg finished 18th and 19th, respectively.

Kingman Academy’s Mia Martinez was 22nd to lead the Lady Tigers.

Lee Williams’ Zach Tempert led the Vols with a third-place finish (18:25.2), followed by Kingman Academy’s Elijah Davis in third (18:29) and Lee Williams’ Cayden Robles in seventh at 18:54.2.

“Zack Tempert ran a little faster than he did on the same course last year,” Abraham said. “He is steadily getting faster with a personal goal of being our number one finisher in each race. He spent time in the weight room this summer getting stronger and is improving in each meet.”

Lee Williams’ Cade Cantrell finished 12th (19:54.7), while Kingman’s Christian Yazzie was 13th (19:58.2) and Lee Williams’ Hunter Serrano took 15th at 20:28.2.

Kingman’s Jack Snow was 21st, followed by teammate Alejandro Canales in 23rd and Kingman Academy’s Ashton Gatineau in 30th.

Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action Saturday at the Mark Weston Invite in Lake Havasu City, while Lee Williams makes the trek to Casa Grande for the Desert Twilight meet.

“This will definitely be the biggest meet of the season for us,” Abraham said. “There will be many teams from our section and our division competing there. This will give us a good idea of where we need to improve in the next month so we are well prepared for sectionals.”