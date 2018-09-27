Rodeo pageant contestants: racing for the crown

KINGMAN – Andy Devine Days Rodeo is near and with the rodeo the queen and teen pageant is lassoed in the festivities.

Tiffany Leo, royalty director for the pageant said the girls are judged on their riding skills, knowledge of rodeo, equine (horse), current events and about their local town. Public speaking skills are also a must in the competition.

Photo Gallery Andy Devine Rodeo Pageant contestants Andy Devine Days Rodeo Pageant has three contestants, two for teen queen and one for queen. Angela Bernal is reigning teen queen and Dalace Beiswenger is reigning queen. (courtesy photos)

This year there are two contestants in the teen pageant – Codey Humble and Ashley Van Drimmelen.

Adison Leo is running unopposed for queen, but she is still required to meet a certain amount of percentage points to win the crown. Currently holding the crown is Dalace Beiswenger, who said it has been a privilege to represent Kingman.

“I have made so many new friends all around the state and experienced so many wonderful rodeos,” Beiswenger said in an email.

Leo said it would be an honor to be rodeo royalty in order to represent the sport, keep the western heritage alive, and be part of something she truly loves.

Angela Bernal is currently holding the crown for teen queen. When she’s not traveling across the state to rodeos with her “trusty steed,” Max, she enjoys spending time with her parents.

Humble and Van Drimmelen are competing for teen queen. They both enjoy softball, volleyball and especially riding horses.

Humble would like to be rodeo royalty to teach people of all ages about the sport and be a positive role model. Van Drimmelen said it would be a great experience, a way to help out the community, and an honor to represent Kingman.

Once the girls are crowned, rodeo royalty duties include traveling to different rodeos across the state and assist in making the events successful. This year, there are 12 visiting queens from the state doing service at the Andy Devine Days Rodeo.

The rodeo queen and teen will be crowned during the Andy Devine Days Rodeo at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Ave.

