Scam targets disabled veterans

KINGMAN – The Disabled American Veterans Department of Arizona is warning its Arizona chapters and members of a scam targeting disabled veterans.

An organization calling itself the Arizona Disabled Veterans is sending mailers asking for funds from citizens and the business community, which it says would help disabled veterans in the state. That organization claims they have “an agreement with the Disabled American Veterans (national organization to raise funds,” the Disabled American Veterans Department of Arizona wrote in a press release. The organization also claims to be part of Disabled Veterans of America.

“This is false. It is a scam.”

“Chapter 27 of DAV finds it disgusting and tragic that someone would use our disabled veterans as bait for a get-rich scheme,” Disabled American Veterans wrote in the release.

For more information, call Arizona’s DAV at 602-678-0333.

Information provided by the Disabled American Veterans Department of Arizona