Tea benefit to help local pregnancy center

KINGMAN – The Advice & Aid Pregnancy Center is celebrating 20 years of service and is hosting its annual Benefit Tea from 1:30-4 p.m. Saturday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave.

The benefit will have baskets available for a silent and live auction. An owl basket will also be available for raffle. The basket will include an owl themed teapot, cups and other owl associated items. There will be music, tea and desserts.

All proceeds raised will go towards the pregnancy center. Raffle tickets are $1, or $6 for 5 tickets.

Admission for adults is $15, ages 5-15 $10, and children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or you can call the center at 928-692-1301.