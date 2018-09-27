UPDATE: Judge declares mistrial in Blanco murder case

KINGMAN – Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert declared a mistrial Thursday, three days into the first-degree murder trial of Alfredo Gerardo Blanco, after a key witness made a statement about inadmissible evidence.

Bill Sanders, who pleaded guilty to concealment of a dead body and tampering with evidence in exchange for his testimony, was recounting a telephone conversation he had with Blanco following an FBI interview on Jan. 6, 2017, when he made the statement. He was being questioned by prosecuting attorney Bob Moon.

Defense attorney Robin Puchek objected and asked for the mistrial. Lambert called both attorneys into his chambers and dismissed the jury, and after about 15 minutes, came back with his order continuing the jury trial until Nov. 27.

