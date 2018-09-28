Anything for fame

Is it just me, or does it seem that everyone is seeking their "15 minutes of fame?"

As I watch the daily news, I cannot help but notice some of the short interviews have some very odd conversations. If a broadcaster asks someone, "What do you think about your neighbor who has just murdered his wife and family?"

Duh! What do think I am thinking? Not bringing a lot of joy into my life today.

And who could miss the reporter who appeared to be blown away by strong winds, while people in the background appear to be moving around just fine?

Have we become so starved for drama that we don't care who provides it? Most folks who are asked to speak on camera will jump at the chance. Do they need the attention so desperately that they will talk about ANYTHING?

Even those who are guests on a television game show do it, too. In the old days, they would just get excited and head to the designated spot. Now, it seems that they have to do a whole production number while they take their place. Slapping the hands of every stranger, as well as the extreme jumping up and down.

I always find the hugging and hand slapping very odd. These are the same people who disinfect the handle on a grocery cart when they enter a store. If the prize happens to be a new car, look out! Not only does the person act as though they have WON the car already, but will often throw themselves on the floor, or even look up and appear to be praying. I just don't get it. I do like to see happy people, but there appears to be a thin line between happy and nuts!

Everyone wants to get in on publicity of some kind. I wonder if the mugshots that appear in our newspaper are as thrilling to those who have committed the crimes. Maybe not so much.

Have we become so starved for attention that no one cares whether it is good or bad, true or untrue? I wonder sometimes if folks just want to make a mark of some kind that makes people know who they are.

Drama has surely exceeded any of the daytime drama (soap operas). Years ago, we would always laugh at some of the story lines on those shows. All that was make believe anyway. Not anymore!

Some people in today’s society appear to create drama on a daily basis. Without mentioning any names, we have politicians who appear to do just that. Anything to keep their face in front of a camera.

Go ahead and ask a witness what they think about the car crash that just killed four people. Chances are they will smile for the camera as they describe the horrific accident.

I do believe in my heart of hearts that some people will do or say just about anything for that 15 minutes of fame.