Community View | Panhandlers are making shopping dangerous

On a recent shopping trip to Bashas’, I was approached twice by people wanting money or a “handout.” After refusing, I continued on my way to do my business.

On my return to my car, I noticed that the dispensary, which is on the south side of Bashas’, had people coming and going. I observed one in particular, the one who approached me for a handout, coming out of the dispensary.

He walked to the north side of Bashas’ where he was met by others who were obviously waiting for him. He proceeded to light up and share his medication with those with him, about four others.

With all the awareness of our opioid crisis and reading about the monies that will be dedicated to it, I have to wonder if these individuals are going to fall through the cracks.

I have noticed we have more and more people standing on corners begging for money or food. Most of them do not look like they are hungry or need the money. I have literally observed these individuals ride on bikes, which cost more than I could afford, and one couple who actually have a motor home where I’ve seen them taking a break from their job of asking for money. I’m sure there are others who have observed this.

It is becoming a problem in Kingman and I, for one, am feeling unsafe when I go to Bashas’ or any other shopping place in Kingman. Lately, I have been approached at Walmart, Kingman Regional Medical Center, In-N-Out, Smith’s, and just about every corner surrounding our shopping districts have these people asking for money.

Some will say their harmless. Maybe others will agree with me, but in recent months it has become widespread throughout Kingman. I have yet to go to Big Lots and not be approached by someone wanting money.

I agree some people really need assistance, but I also know there are places where they can be helped. Churches have advertised shelters and free food. Do they really want their help? One has to wonder.

I hope this will help bring awareness to a growing situation that is getting out of hand and that our mayor and City Council will address this issue at their meetings.

I am feeling more and more unsafe as we get closer to the holidays, when I’m sure this activity of asking for money will escalate. Do we have compassion?

Of course we do, but not on every corner.

Waiting for an answer.