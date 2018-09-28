Curb, sidewalk work to close off lanes along Andy Devine Avenue

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman has scheduled lane closures on Andy Devine Avenue beginning Tuesday, Oct. 2 to build curbs, sidewalks and driveways from Fifth to Hall streets.

Drivers should expect lane closures and slower speed limits along the construction zone.

Businesses along Andy Devine will remain open during the construction project. However, pedestrians and motorists are urged to use caution when driving or walking around the work.

The project is 99 percent federally funded through a Community Development Block Grant. Sidewalks, driveways and ramps will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and have improved streetscaping and landscaping.

“The contractor is completing the work incrementally, so the results will be noticeable throughout the duration of the construction,” said Eric Sparkman, assistant engineer for the City and project designer. “It’s a project that will improve accessibility and safety for community members and visitors.”

The city will update the public on road and sidewalk closures, and project completion is slated for early 2019.

The project contract was awarded to local contractor T.R. Orr.

Information provided by City of Kingman