Eh, what's up, Doc?

Bugs Bunny was the epitome of cool as he nonchalantly chomped on carrots while taunting his archenemy Elmer Fudd, and Bugs Bunny always seemed to come out on top. Maybe those carrots had something to do with his superb wit and acumen.

Carrots are the perfect vegetable. They are sweet, portable, always available and, oh, so good for you. Carrots contain the antioxidant beta carotene, which your body turns into Vitamin A. Along with aiding eyesight, Vitamin A helps maintain a healthy immune system as well as supporting the daily replacement of skin cells.

Carrots are loaded with nutrition, they are low in calories, high in fiber, Vitamin K, potassium, iron, copper and folate.

They are the ultimate portable snack, though they actually retain more of their nutrition when they are cooked, but either way you can’t lose. Carrots were not always the beautiful orange they are now. Originally they were white, purple, red and yellow.

Orange carrots were developed in honor of the Dutch royal family, The House of Orange, by crossbreeding a yellow carrot with a red one.

Carrots are about 87 percent water and contain four types of sugar; sucrose, glucose, xylose and fructose, making them one of the sweetest vegetables out there (carrot cake anyone). Only beets are sweeter.

And those baby carrots you see at the supermarket? They aren’t really baby carrots. In the early ‘80s a California farmer realized he couldn’t sell some of his carrots to the market because they were the wrong shape and too ugly. So he used an industrial bean cutter to shape them into a smaller, cuter size, thus making them more marketable. That turned out to be a great move because after baby carrots hit the scene, carrot consumption went up 30 percent.

On the other side of the spectrum, the longest carrot ever grown was 17 feet long, but I’m certain Bugs Bunny could snack on that and make it look cool.

