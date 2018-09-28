Event Calendar | Sept. 28 - Sept. 30

TODAY

Drop-In Volunteering!

2 - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

Gentleman Doc Holliday

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave. 928-715-0288.

Andy Devine Days Festival

The Fest will take place in Historic Downtown Kingman along the Beale Street Corridor. 928-753-6106.

SATURDAY

Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

9 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman. 412-568-3536.

Andy Devine Days Festival

The Fest will take place in Historic Downtown Kingman along the Beale Street Corridor. 928-753-6106.

Andy Devine Days Parade 2018

10 a.m. the starting point at Locomotive Park. 928-757-7919.

Kingman Concert Band

6 p.m. at Journey Church 3782 N. Bank St. 928- 753-3902

Tour of Kingman

6:30 a.m. The run starts and ends at the new Kingman Arch 315 W. Beale St., the swim at Grandview pool at 8:30 a.m. and the bike starts and finishes at Kingman Museum 400 W. Beale St. 928-279-2386

Andy Devine Days PRCA Rodeo 2018

4 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-897-0399.

SUNDAY

Andy Devine Days PRCA Rodeo 2018

11 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-897-0399.

Kingman Social Club Charity Dinner

5 p.m. at the Dambar Steakhouse 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-565-5040.

MBAA Enduro Kingman 2018

7 a.m. at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area on N. Hwy 93 just out of Kingman a ½ mile on the left.