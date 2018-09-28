Kingman Area Literacy Program is looking for tutors

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Literacy Program is looking for volunteers to help students improve reading skills, GED preparedness, or help English Language Learners and other tests.

Free tutor orientation is provided and after the brief session, tutors will choose a student to help. The tutor and student decide on the time and day that is best for them to meet.

A minimum of one hour per week is needed. Tutor sessions occur during open hours at the Mohave County Library – Kingman or other facilities at the convenience of both parties.

All materials for guidance and tutor sessions are supplied at no charge to the tutor and student.

No previous teaching experience is required just interest, patience and desire to help others.

For more information, contact Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616.