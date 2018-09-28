Kingman Concert Band has first performance of the season Saturday

KINGMAN – The Kingman Concert Band has been gearing up for its first free performance at 6 p.m. Saturday at Journey Church, 3782 N. Bank Street.

The band will perform popular tunes including 1812 Overture, Hawaii Five-O, Mission: Impossible, Tijuana Brass in Concert and many more.

The performance will showcase saxophone player, James Mahalak, and his rendition of Harlem Nocturne.

Kingman Concert Band is hosting a benefit from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Oct. 5 at Frozen Yogurt Island, 3880 Stockton Hill Road. Ten percent of the proceeds will go toward the band to provide free performances throughout the community.

Information provided by Kingman Concert Band