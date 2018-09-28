Letter | Working Together

The dust has settled. Sort of. Last week Superior Court Judge Jantzen ruled that four people – who failed to get a sufficient number of signatures to put their names on the primary ballot and subsequently failed to garner enough votes to place their names on the Nov. 6 general election ballot – get a third bite at the apple.

Judge Lee Jantzen ruled on the law. Jantzen did not rule in favor of the plaintiff. Had he affirmed that candidates whose names appear on ballots do not need to meet certain criteria, he would have been creating law.

The City of Kingman made a determination prior to the primary election. The plaintiff challenged that decision. The City petitioned the court to dismiss the plaintiff’s case. Judge Jantzen found merit in arguments from both sides. Then he did what was necessary.

Jantzen did the only thing he could do. He ruled on poorly written Arizona statutes.

The result is that four names will appear on the ballots. I have no problem with that.

However, we face serious problems. A local proposition might pass that would reduce revenue by lowering the city sales tax (TPT or transaction privilege tax). If that passes, the shortfall could have repercussions on our infrastructure.

As a small city in a large community we’ve been losing – more than $3 million annually –because our city’s official census population is too small. Likewise, Kingman does not yet attract economic development and business growth that would boost city revenue. We need change.

We’ve made some recent progress. Growth is inevitable. We can determine how. On Nov. 6 together we can do what we could never do alone.