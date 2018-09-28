Police: 4 dogs killed as officers rescue boy after attack

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Sierra Vista police say several dogs bit and seriously injured a 9-year-old boy in the yard of the home where the dogs and the boy lived and that responding officers fatally shot three dogs to rescue the child.

According to police, a fourth dog was fatally shot when it appeared to charge an officer during the Wednesday incident.

Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian said the boy is expected to recover from is injuries.

A police statement says a passer-by called 911 to report seeing ng dogs biting the boy inside the fenced yard.

The statement says an officer tried using a stun gun to try to drive the dogs away from the injured boy but that three dogs were shot because they remained near the boy who couldn't reach a gate.