Prep Football: Bulldogs hit the road for River Valley

KINGMAN – Sometimes you don’t have a royal flush, but you can’t let that stop you from playing the game.

While the Kingman High School football team may be in that situation, it is focused on playing to the best of its ability at 7 p.m. today against No. 30 ranked River Valley (1-4).

“We have to play with the cards we’re dealt,” said Bulldogs senior Darrell Mitchell. “As long as we give 100 percent through the whole game, all four quarters. That’s all that really matters by the end of the night.”

No. 23 ranked Kingman (3-2) will look to put a stop to a two-game losing streak and do so without Austin Dias.

“We’ve had a few kids quit, including our starting quarterback, so we’re going to continue to go through some growing pains offensively,” said Bulldogs head coach Cam Wierson. “We’re having to do a ton of retooling and new training. The other main focus of improvement is with our effort. We’re still learning how to play a full four-quarter football game.”

Mitchell also knows it is going to take everyone coming together for Kingman to get back in the win column.

“As long as we all work together as a team and we play for the guy next to us and we do our jobs out there on the field, I’m pretty sure that we can set up for success,” Mitchell said.

In order to find that success, the Bulldogs will have to contain River Valley’s Richard Vega.

The sophomore has rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns this season. But Wierson is also game planning for quarterback Seth Christy.

“River Valley’s quarterback is an outstanding ball player,” Wierson said. “He’s got a little Aaron Rogers in him. He’s the first 3A Arizona quarterback I’ve ever seen comfortable enough to step up into a pocket and deliver a good ball. He’s also great at escaping pressure and making plays happen.”

If Kingman’s Powers Corbin has anything to say about it, Christy will spend more time on the ground than upright. The junior leads the Bulldogs with 44 tackles (28 solo) and two sacks, but he knows it can’t be all about him.

“We were talking in practice Tuesday about how we need to come together as be as one,” Corbin said. “We can’t break each other down when one of us messes up at our position. We need to bring each other up.”