Tammy Hickling and Daniel Middleton traveled more than 5,000 miles to see the Andy Devine Days Rodeo

KINGMAN – Tammy Hickling and Daniel Middleton could easily sit in the comfort of their home and watch the rodeo. But the London couple knew there was a better option – make the trip to see it in person. Hickling and Middleton made the trek to Kingman last year and are back in town for the 2018 Andy Devine Days Rodeo, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

“To see it on TV and then to physically be there is just totally not what you imagined,” Middleton said. “It is totally different to be able to see it. And then the fact that all the community and everybody in Kingman go to this kind of thing. All the families are involved. It’s just a really good thing for us to be part of. We are grateful that we’ve been invited back for a second year.”

While this will be the second time the couple has attended the rodeo, it’s the third time they’ve been to Kingman. Three years ago they were in town and met former Kingsmen President Ray Cullison at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge.

“I was at Canyon 66 before a rodeo meeting and I started talking about rodeo and what I was doing,” Cullison said. “I told them, “If you guys come back next year and make it a little later, I might be able to hook you up to go see a rodeo.’”

The invitation was too good to pass up. The couple said yes and last year’s rodeo was unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.

“We haven’t got anything like that at home,” Hickling said of the rodeo. “It was nothing like what we expected. It was more. It was just phenomenal.”

Hickling’s favorite event was barrel racing, while Middleton enjoyed bull riding. The couple will see both events this weekend and much more.

“This year we’re actually adding a junior rodeo to our event,” Cullison said. “It’s not a junior rodeo, it’s a PRCA rodeo. But we have three events that these junior rodeo kids had worked their way up and now they’re going to compete at our level to be the champion at our rodeo.”

The crowd will also get a much-better fan experience with a large scoreboard, more seating and other arena upgrades.

“We’re hoping to drive more people out,” said current Kingsmen president Joe Way. “The rodeo is going to be better this year than it’s ever been. It’s going to be one of the best.”

Way and the rest of the Kingsmen will have put in more than 100 hours alone on work in preparing the arena. But there is a lot of other work behind the scenes to improve the Andy Devine Days Rodeo experience.

“For a two-day event, we try to make to put on a top-notch event that Kingman can be proud of,” Cullison said. “I agree with Joe, this year is going to be the best year. We keep trying to improve. We have people say, ‘You ought to try this or try that,’ and we take what they say and we try to implement them if they can.”

With that said, Hickling and Middleton are in for another great rodeo experience and they couldn’t be more thankful to have met Cullison and his wife.

“There’s a couple of places that we’ve seen on the route and Kingman is one of the places that we loved anyway,” Middleton said. “We would have come back here, but obviously there is the added massive bonus that we met these two guys. And they’ve invited us to stay with them, which is brilliant. And then the rodeo on top of that as well. It’s fantastic. You couldn’t want anything else, really.”