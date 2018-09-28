Art Alley Project mural to be unveiled

KINGMAN – Kingman Main Street is unveiling its first Art Alley Project mural at 7 p.m. today on Third Street, between Beale Street and Andy Devine Avenue behind Beale Street Theater.

Artist Kirk Seese of BB Murals is the man behind the brush that created the mural. He is from Maryland and will be available at 6 p.m. to talk to the public.

There will be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to support the theater, the Siren’s Hot Dog cart will be available, music by Jeremiah Green and a beer and wine garden.

Information provided by Kingman Main Street