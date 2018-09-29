Hurricane Rosa remnants may bring thunderstorms to Mohave County

KINGMAN – The remnants of Hurricane Rosa could bring breezy weekend winds and the chance for heavy rainfall at the beginning of the week, the National Weather Service forecast Friday.

There is a possibility that the area will experience a surge of tropical moisture leading to widespread heavy rain as early as Sunday night, NWS meteorologist Alex Boothe said from Las Vegas.

There is increasing confidence that high-grade tropical moisture from Hurricane Rosa may drift into northwest Arizona, southern Nevada and southeast California by Monday morning.

The best chance for rain in Mohave County is late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Flash flooding will be a primary threat when rain rates of 1 inch to 3 inches an hour possible. Roads may be impassable due to flooding.

The rain forecast extends to Wednesday, but the confidence is low. There may be isolated scattered showers and hail lingering through Wednesday.

Information provided by National Weather Service