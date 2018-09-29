KHS athletic teams fundraiser Monday

KINGMAN – Kingman High School and Graves U-Haul are teaming up to raise money for the athletic department. The fundraiser is part of the annual First Responders Luncheon.

So far the school has received the donation for the baseball scoreboard from Preston Investments and the tennis netting from West Coast Netting.

They are still raising money for tournament sponsorship for the baseball and softball tournament ($1,000 each), two basketball scoreboards ($3,500 each) and new uniforms for some teams ($1,500 per team).

Vice Principal and Athletic Director John Venenga said the community has always don’t a great job to support the school.

The fundraiser will include, a car wash, music, smoked brisket dinner plates, and an auction. All proceeds will go to the KHS athletic department.

The fundraiser is at 10 a.m. Monday at Graves U-Haul.