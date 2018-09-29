Photo Gallery | Parading through Kingman

KINGMAN – Beale Street was filled with people watching with a smile on their faces of the different organizations and community members in the Andy Devine Days parade. Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman and Lee Williams high school bands, All Starz Dance Academy were among the many who participated in the parade. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

