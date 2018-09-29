Prep Roundup: Tigers get past Chino Valley for first region win

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School football team used Isaac Carter’s pick six Friday night to propel it to a 21-12 win over No. 18 ranked Chino Valley (3-3, 0-1 3A West Region).

“(Carter) made a great read on it – they were trying to flip the pass out to the running back,” said Tigers head coach John Morgando. “He was playing defensive end – saw it the whole way. He kind of leaked out there with the back a couple yards in the backfield. He picked it and ran it back for a touchdown. It was a good job on his part.”

Tyler Wheeler and Trevor Lowry also scored touchdowns for No. 35 ranked Academy (2-4, 1-0).

The Tigers are back in action at 7 p.m. Friday on the road at No. 7 ranked Wickenburg (4-2, 0-1).

River Valley 48, Kingman 6

At River Valley, the Kingman High School football team trailed big at halftime and never recovered Friday night in a 48-6 loss at No. 30 ranked River Valley (2-4, 1-0 3A West Region).

The 23rd-ranked Bulldogs (3-3, 0-1) travel to Chino Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Volleyball

Prescott 3, Lee Williams 0

At Prescott, the Lee Williams High School volleyball team dropped a 3-0 loss to No. 21 ranked Prescott (5-6, 5-2 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The No. 27 ranked Lady Vols (5-5, 3-4) are back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they host 37th-ranked Mohave (2-7, 0-5).

NW Christian 3, Kingman 0

At Northwest Christian, the Kingman High School volleyball team couldn’t get past the No. 1 ranked Lady Crusaders (11-0, 5-0 3A West Region) in a 3-0 setback (25-4, 25-7, 25-5).

The 40th-ranked Lady Bulldogs (0-5, 0-10) host Chino Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Soccer

Bulldogs host 5v5 indoor tourney

The Kingman High School boys soccer team recently hosted a 5v5 indoor soccer fundraiser. The championship featured No. 1-seed Pantera and No. 2-seed Salim Medical.

Neri Munoz, Shaun Hucker, Tyler Jacobson and Harris Salim scored goals to propel Salim Medical to a championship victory.

“Overall the tournament was good for the soccer community of Kingman and a profitable fundraiser for the Kingman High School soccer club,” said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Roberts. “The Kingman High School soccer club would like to thank all those that participated.”

Kingman will host an 11v11 outdoor tournament in March 2019.