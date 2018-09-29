Prep Swim: Area teams make the trek to Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy high school swim teams continued the season Thursday at Bradshaw Mountain.

Kingman Academy’s Kaden Bean tallied a pair of top finishes, as he finished first in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.25 and then added another top finish in the 100 breaststroke at 1:15.20.

"This meet was very different from most of our meets," said Academy head coach Teri Rose. "A very shallow pool where our swimmers had to alter their starts and turns. With that, it was still a fun travel meet and the swimmers performed well."

Diego Narvarte tallied a first-place finish for the Vols in the 200-yard Intermediate Medley at 2:34.11. James Scholl was first for the Tigers in the 100 butterfly at 1:13.70, while Narvarte added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke at 1:07.67, followed by Scholl in third (1:14.25).

In the 50 free, Lee Williams’ William Rogers took second (1:28.92) and Kingman’s Spencer McCray was fourth.

Chris Marcus took second for the Vols in the 200 freestyle at 2:58.06, while Rogers was second in the 100 free. Gluschenko was third (1:06.12), while Rose was fourth at 1:14.22.

Lee Williams’ Beauen Bratley took second in the 500 free at 6:05.97, followed by McCray in fourth.

Amelia Brackett paced the Lady Vols with a first-place finish in the 50 free at 30.12, followed by Kingman Academy’s Katie Niskanen in third (31.84) and the Kingman duo of Christine McIver and Angelina Kelly in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kingman Academy’s Callie Wright tallied a pair of second-place finishes, as she swam a 3:11.30 in the 200 IM and a 1:21.12 in the 100 free.

The Lady Tigers had Margret Scholl finish second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:43.59, while the Lee Williams pair of Arin Puaa and Emily Munson took third and fourth, respectively.

Lee Williams’ Katherine Cornelsen finished second in the 100 butterfly at 1:47.31 and she was third in the 200 IM at 3:33.63.

In the 100 free, Lee Williams’ Elizabeth Hall was third (1:23.59) and Munson took fourth at 1:25.90.

Niskanen took second in the 100 backstroke at 1:23.19, while Brackett was third (1:23.59) and Puaa placed fourth.

Hall was second in the 200 free at 3:04.33, followed by McIver in third (3:06.11) and Scholl in fourth at 3:08.93.

Kingman’s Rosanna Volk was second in the 500 free at 8:21.26.

Hall, Munson, Cornelsen and Brackett teamed up for first in the 400 free relay at 5:32.96, while taking second in the 200 free relay at 2:27.51.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Del Webb Wellness Center.