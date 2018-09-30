City hosts economic development strategy meetings

KINGMAN – In conjunction with increased efforts to promote economic development, the City of Kingman invites the public to attend two informational events this week, Share Your Kingman Knowledge and an Economic Development Strategy meeting.

Share Your Kingman Knowledge, 8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., will entail a focus group discussion with the City’s economic development strategy consultants, Chabin Concepts.

Topics of discussion will include downtown goals and objectives, events and initiatives, organizational capacity for implementation, and assets, challenges and opportunities. Downtown business owners and interested parties are encouraged to attend.

Then from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, the City will host an Economic Development Strategy meeting. Chabin Concepts will also be present for this event.

“The meeting should engage the community, confirm and clarify research with the public, and deliver action plans,” said Gary Kellogg, City economic development and planning director, in a press release. “The City has had ongoing plans and discussions surrounding economic development for almost a decade. It’s time we’ve moved ahead with some action.”

According to the City’s press release, Chabin ultimately plans to deliver three actions plans for each of Kingman’s economic drivers: traded sector, population-serving market and visitor-serving market. The meeting will address strengths, challenges and opportunities, and access to resources for economic development. Those interested in the economic vitality of Kingman are encouraged to attend.

Information provided by the City of Kingman