County supervisors to consider forming public lands commission

KINGMAN – Outdoor recreation is a huge economic driver for Mohave County, and the Board of Supervisors wants to make sure people have right-of-way access to public lands.
Two items related to recreation on public land are on the board’s agenda for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
The board will discuss and possibly take action on forming a Mohave County Commission for Public Lands and Recreation, responsible for making recommendations on matters of recreational activities on public lands outside county road rights of way.
During the board’s Sept. 17 meeting, supervisors heard from citizens regarding the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s draft transportation management plan, which would close 1,630 miles of trails in Mohave County, or about 30 percent of the 5,500 total miles.
After much discussion and comments from the public, the board directed staff to put the public lands commission on the next agenda.
In a separate item, the board is expected to adopt a resolution supporting the Black Mountain Range and Bullhead City Land Exchange Act that will expand access to public lands and economic development opportunities in the Bullhead City area.
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., introduced House Resolution 6738 on Sept. 7 that would authorize Bullhead City to exchange 1,100 acres of mountainous property donated by Don Laughlin for 345 acres of BLM land in Bullhead City.
The board will hear a presentation on the tax deed process from Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox at the start of the meeting.
Other items of interest on Monday’s board agenda:
Approve the county manager’s recommendation to appoint Denis Burley as director of Mohave County Public Health at an annual salary of $102,440 and authorize up to one month’s salary for moving expenses.
Transfer $308,221 collected from recent property sales currently held in the county construction reserve fund to the Kingman law and justice center project to augment project funds. In August 2016, the board awarded a contract for architectural services for the new 66,000-square-foot Superior Courthouse and historical courthouse remodel project to Dick & Futsche Design Group of Phoenix for $2.2 million.
Approve the inmate hospitalization intergovernmental agreement between the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS) and Mohave County and authorize Chairman Gary Watson to sign the agreement.
On the consent agenda, the board will set a public hearing for Oct. 15 to consider placement of a lien for dangerous building abatement on properties at 3314 E. Thompson Ave., 2605 E. John L Ave., 3048 E. Devlin Ave. and 2485 E. Lass Ave. in Kingman; 16645 N. Kitmit Drive in Dolan Springs; and 5630 W. Diobase Drive in Golden Valley.
More like this story
- Supervisors expected to support Santa Fe Parkway grant application
- Supervisors to look at Mohave County’s social media policy
- Supervisors to address desert trash dumpers, GVID water rates Monday
- Johnson wants Mohave County supervisors to meet less often
- Fire restrictions imposed for Mohave County parks
SUBMIT FEEDBACK