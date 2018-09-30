County supervisors to consider forming public lands commission

KINGMAN – Outdoor recreation is a huge economic driver for Mohave County, and the Board of Supervisors wants to make sure people have right-of-way access to public lands.

Two items related to recreation on public land are on the board’s agenda for 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The board will discuss and possibly take action on forming a Mohave County Commission for Public Lands and Recreation, responsible for making recommendations on matters of recreational activities on public lands outside county road rights of way.

During the board’s Sept. 17 meeting, supervisors heard from citizens regarding the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s draft transportation management plan, which would close 1,630 miles of trails in Mohave County, or about 30 percent of the 5,500 total miles.

After much discussion and comments from the public, the board directed staff to put the public lands commission on the next agenda.

In a separate item, the board is expected to adopt a resolution supporting the Black Mountain Range and Bullhead City Land Exchange Act that will expand access to public lands and economic development opportunities in the Bullhead City area.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., introduced House Resolution 6738 on Sept. 7 that would authorize Bullhead City to exchange 1,100 acres of mountainous property donated by Don Laughlin for 345 acres of BLM land in Bullhead City.

The board will hear a presentation on the tax deed process from Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox at the start of the meeting.

Other items of interest on Monday’s board agenda: