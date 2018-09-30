Event Calendar | Sept. 30 - Oct. 7

Photo by JC Amberlyn.
TODAY
Andy Devine Days PRCA Rodeo 2018
11 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-897-0399.
Kingman Social Club Charity Dinner
5 p.m. at the Dambar Steakhouse 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-565-5040.
MBAA Enduro Kingman 2018
7 a.m. at the Cerbat Foothills Recreation Area on N. Hwy 93 just out of Kingman a ½ mile on the left.
Eagles Bingo
12:15 p.m. at 4536 Patsy Dr. Kingman. Calling starts at 1:30 p.m.
MONDAY
1st Responders Luncheon/Kingman High Athletics
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Graves U-Haul 425 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-753-8037.
TUESDAY
Kingman Police Explorer meeting
6 p.m. at the Kingman Police Department, 2730 E. Andy Devine Ave.
Golden Valley Bingo
6:30 p.m. at 5505 W. Hwy. 68. 760-420-0034.
KCF Bingo
1 p.m. at Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L. Ave.
FRIDAY
First Friday Downtown
5 - 8 p.m. between 2nd Street and 4th Street in Historic Downtown Kingman.
Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Alpacas of The Southwest 1108 McCarrel east of Kingman just off I-40, exit #66. 928-225-1450
Brews and Brats Oktoberfest
3 - 10 p.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. 928-727-1909 or email her at: clarkmaryk17@gmail.com
SATURDAY
Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Alpacas of The Southwest 1108 McCarrel east of Kingman just off I-40, exit #66. 928-225-1450
Brews and Brats Oktoberfest
10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. 928-727-1909 or email her at: clarkmaryk17@gmail.com
Chillin’ on Beale Street!
4 - 7 p.m. on Beale Street between 4th and 5th Street. 714-488-1843 or Ken Conway at: 928-897-3219.
Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs
Noon. Racing starts at 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.
Kingman AirFest
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Kingman Airport 7000 Flightline Dr. 928-575-0400.
Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018
9 a.m. - noon. at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536
English Tea
4 - 6 p.m. at St. John’s Methodist Church 1730 Kino Ave. 928-692-2516
Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.
SUNDAY
Celebration of National Alpaca Farm Days
10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Alpacas of The Southwest 1108 McCarrel east of Kingman just off I-40, exit #66. 928-225-1450.
Gun, Knife, Coin & Collectibles Show
9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-692-0937.
