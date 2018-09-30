Food Bank seeks donations, volunteers for holiday season

KINGMAN – The holidays are quickly approaching, especially for the Kingman Area Food Bank.

“Oct. 22 is the first day we start handing out Thanksgiving meals,” said Cathy Walker, executive director.

People can only visit the food bank once every 30 days, which is why holiday meals are being handed out in advance.

Walker said last year the “holiday carts” contained six to 20 pounds of meat, three pounds of potatoes, two pounds of vegetables, one can of cranberry sauce, a box of seasonal stuffing, a pie, whip cream, dinner rolls and napkins. The amount of meat depends on the size of the family, and could be either a 6-pound chicken, an 8-pound ham or a 12- to 20-pound turkey.

The food bank is looking for donations to this year’s holiday carts.

“If they have the cash to donate, it’s better than a turkey,” Walker said. “My buying power often proves far greater.”

Walker said she couldn’t express her gratitude for the support the Food Bank receives, from donations that have covered hundreds of pounds of meat to water heaters and free installation from local businesses.

“There really are no words for gratitude,” she said.

Walker said the Food Bank is always in need of dedicated, reliable volunteers to even just volunteer for one day a week. Call the food bank at 928-757-4165 to donate or volunteer.