Kingman Rebels to host First Responders game

KINGMAN – The Kingman Rebels youth football and cheer league is teaming up with the Lee Williams High School football team to host the 2nd annual First Responders Appreciation game.

The contest features law enforcement against firefighters at 6 p.m. Oct. 13. The Kingman Fire Department won last year and looks to keep the title.

Cost is $5 and tickets can be purchased prior to the even by contacting Chrissy Carlson at https://www.facebook.com/KingmanRebels/.

Those purchasing tickets before the event will receive one free hot dog and drink per ticket. Fans can also purchase tickets at the gate.



Fans are asked to bring a toy that the First Responders will donate as gifts of comfort to the children they help in the community.

- Information provided by Chrissy Carlson