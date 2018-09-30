Letter | Garcia’s reckless ideas are wrong for Mohave County and Arizona

If there’s any issue that we should all be able to rally behind, it’s public safety. We deserve to live in a state with a secure border and safe neighborhoods. That goes without saying – unless you’re David Garcia.



Garcia is a Demaocrat running for governor. He’s threatening not just inaction on border security, but eliminating current border security measures.

Garcia has led calls to abolish Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

He has proposed eliminating the over 300 miles of border barriers at Arizona’s southern border.

He’s pledged to remove he National Guard currently serving at and protecting our border.



And he has pledged to defund and dismantle the Command and Control Structure of Arizona’s successful Border Strike Force. In just three years, the Border Strike Force has made well over 3,000 criminal arrests and seized tens of thousands of pounds of marijuana, meth, heroin, and fentanyl from International Narco-Terrorist.

We should be expanding these all-important efforts, not going backward.

As a retired Marine of 22 years of service, I will always respect the service of my fellow vets. So to David Garcia, I extend my recognition and thanks for his time serving.

But his extreme ideas are wildly wrong for Arizona and Mohave County. Security is not an empty talking point to toss out to your liberal base. It is the core function of government, anything less is negligent and a dereliction of sworn duty as a Governor. And we should not stay silent while candidates for office threaten to put our security at risk simply to advance their political ambitions.