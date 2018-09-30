Miner Editorial | Subscription-based access to the Kingman Daily Miner

We’re here to answer your website access questions.

We’ve been receiving calls and questions concerning our website becoming subscription-based access on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Thank you for your comments, and we appreciate that so many of you recognize that local independent journalism is worth a price.

First, the print edition is not going away and will continue publishing six days a week. Secondly, to sign up for digital access you have to wait until Wednesday. Also, some items – such as classified ads, legals, public safety notices and breaking news – will remain free.

To help you Wednesday, Kingman Daily Miner and the Miner News Network – owned by Western News&Info, Inc. – will have a lot of people answering phones that day.

Print

If you already subscribe to the Miner’s print edition, visit www.freeKDMiner.com on Wednesday or thereafter and answer the questions to activate your account. If you do not know all of the answers, such as your account number, fill out as many as you can. The system, in most cases, will find your account.

Print subscribers will receive free access to the websites, for up to four devices. You will continue to get the print version as usual and everything you get as a print subscriber. Readers who have or buy a print-plus-digital package also receive a full complement of additional print features, including weekly and monthly magazines, crossword puzzles, comics, TV listings, money-saving weekly coupons, sales inserts and more.

And, if you have a problem, call us.

Online

For those readers who want only the online version – which will include searchable archives and the Miner’s 3-D page-flip version of the newspaper pages as they were printed – it will cost $3.49 per month or as little as $25 for a full year. There will also be single-day passes for $1.49 per day.

Online-only subscribers receive access to the website for up to four devices. Online readers will see our local news, plus our online coverage including regional, state, national and international news, along with additional online features such as more breaking news briefs, videos, galleries, interactive graphics, online maps, audio extras, events and more.

In addition, all website subscribers will have full access to the Miner’s archives and 3-D website, which showcases the newspaper pages as they were printed.

Call us on or after Wednesday. For more information about this change, visit our Frequently Asked Questions page at www.kdminer.com/faq.

To accomplish this, dial 928-753-6397. For more information, we’ll be happy to run down answers to your questions.

This is a big step for us and we want you to continue to get the news we produce.