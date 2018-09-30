Photo Gallery | Hats, Boots, Spurs: Common Sights of the Andy Devine Days Rodeo

Photo Gallery 34th Annual Andy Devine Days Rodeo The 34th Annual Andy Devine Days Rodeo was full of boots, horses, sheep, and raving fans in the stands cheering as they saw contestants put their lives on the line in a competitive sport. (Photos by Travis Rains and Vanessa Espinoza)

Contenders from different areas of the southwest competed in the rodeo for their last chance to qualify for National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. The girls for the pageant portion of the rodeo were crowned. Adison Leo won Queen Rodeo and Codey Humble won Teen Queen Rodeo. (Photos by Travis Rains and Vanessa Espinoza)