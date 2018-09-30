Successful food drive by the Kingman Community Foundation

The Kingman Community Foundation hosted a food drive to help our local Kingman Food Bank on E. Butler Ave. from July 3 till Aug. 31.

"We would like to give a huge thank you to all our Bingo Players for all their generous donations!" a press release stated.

The Kingman Community Foundation will be starting a bingo toy drive in November. All toys collected will be distributed to the Police Department, Fire Department, and the Kingman Regional Medical Center.

Even if you don’t play bingo, toy donations are always welcomed. They can be dropped off at the Kingman Community Foundation Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Tuesdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Fridays 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at 2985 John L. St. in Kingman.

For more information call (928) 757-1704