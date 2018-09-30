Yoga classes help improve flexibility, donate to community organizations

KINGMAN – Getting down into a downward-facing dog pose or a warrior pose doesn’t sound like such a bad idea, especially if it’s going towards a good cause.

Jan Ellwood is a yoga instructor at St. John’s Methodists Church for seven years, where classes are offered based on donation.

“It’s a wonderful group. Some girls come and they can’t even touch their toes,” Ellwood said. “It’s amazing how quickly you can transform.”

Since 2012 the yoga class has given its proceeds to different organizations around Kingman. Last year they gave $650 to Dig It Community Gardens, Cerbat Garden Club for Hospice Flowers, Healing Hoofs, Kingman Center for the Arts and other organizations around town.

The classes at 10:30 a.m. Monday and Friday at St. John’s Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave.