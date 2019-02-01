Man works on truck in the middle of the road, pat search leads to drug arrest

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Donovan Lyle Segodi, 43 of Peach Springs, for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies.

Deputies observed at approximately 11:15 p.m. Thursday a sedan turn onto Ryan Avenue from Castle Rock Road and saw that the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Segodi, who explained the vehicle was damaged and he was working on it.

A pat search revealed a glass pipe and two small baggies with methamphetamine residue. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie of methamphetamine.

Donovan Lyle Segodi was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office