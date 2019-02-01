Woman arrested for allegedly taking neighbors cell phone, keys

GOLDEN VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office arrested Yvette Seri Sparks Schimmel, 57 of Golden Valley, on charges of second-degree burglary, assault, theft and disorderly conduct.

At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday deputies responded to a residence in the 2800 block of McConnico Road in reference to a theft. The victim advised her neighbor, identified as Schimmel, had come to her bedroom window early that morning and began yelling and banging her fists on the glass.



She told deputies that Schimmel was intoxicated and attempted to reach inside the partially open window.

Later that morning, the victim was working in her garage when Schimmel allegedly entered the garage and punched the victim in the right eye. The victim gained control of Schimmel and escorted her back to her residence.

Later that afternoon, the victim was working in her yard and left her the keys to her vehicle and her cellphone inside the residence. When the victim went back into her house she noticed those items were missing and a mobile search revealed the phone was at Schimmel’s residence.

Deputies attempted to contact Schimmel at her residence and heard a female voice yelling from the back yard. Deputies saw a verbal altercation between Schimmel and a male subject taking place. It appeared to deputies that Schimmel was intoxicated.



A records check revealed Schimmel had an active arrest warrant and she was detained. Schimmel denied the accusations, however, she purportedly turned over the phone and keys to the deputy.

Schimmel was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.