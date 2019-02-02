Event Calendar | Feb. 3, 2019

TODAY

Desert Diamond Distillery Live Music

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Desert Diamond Distillery, 4875 N. Olympic Dr. located at the Kingman Airport. 484-895-5189.

WEDNESDAY

Mohave County Special Needs Fair

4 - 7 p.m. at the Mohave County Arc, 2050 Airway Ave.928-757-1758.

SATURDAY

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7 - 9:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. 928-716-2276

Tuff Trucks Scramble Cars

Noon, gates open. Races start at 1 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



Farmer’s Market: 2nd Saturday

Noon - 4 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.