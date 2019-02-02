Kingman Relay for Life sunsets, but doesn’t give up the fight

Kingman Relay for Life has been making a local difference in the fight against cancer since 2005, but last week, the chapter announced there will not be a relay held in the city for the foreseeable future.

However, Kingman Relay for Life representatives said this is not the end of Relay in Kingman.

“Relay for Life of Kingman is not ending,” Kingman Relay said. “A lot of energy, dedication and commitment is needed to bring a large event like Relay together. The people who have committed to this event over the years have sacrificed to make Relay happen. We look to the future with hope that the Kingman community regains its excitement and once again joins the united fight against cancer.”

Kingman resident Coralyn Dunshie felt Kingman could make a difference in the fight against cancer. She contacted the American Cancer Society and told them of her goals, which were “exceeded in the first year,” said Kingman Relay representatives.

Throughout the years, Kingman Relay has supported the efforts of the American Cancer Society, which focuses on cancer prevention and cures. It has strived to achieve these goals by working to ban public smoking and having mammograms covered by health insurance.

“All of this is a result of the American Cancer Society’s research and funding,” Kingman Relay said. “The Kingman community can also access www.cancer.org and obtain information on most cancers including causes and treatments as well as successes. The 24-hour, 365- days-a-year helpline can be reached by telephone at 1-800-227-2345.”

In the meantime, Kingman Relay will look at how the public responds to community events and evaluate how the perception of Relay and its benefits to Kingman can be improved.

And although there won’t be a Kingman Relay for the foreseeable future, there are other options for staying involved open to those with an interest in doing so.

“We have a great opportunity at this time to join the Relay for Life of Tri-State,” Kingman Relay wrote on its Facebook page. “There are so many ways that this relay cannot only renew our relay passion, but also grow our relay family.”

For more information on the Tri-State Relay, which is set for Saturday, Nov. 30., go to https://www.cancer.org/.

“Most of us do not like change, but we always need to remember why we relay and why we made our participation personal,” Kingman Relay writes. “Perhaps you have lost a loved one, perhaps you are a cancer survivor or perhaps you are saddened by seeing the devastation caused in families when cancer touches their lives. Don’t let this change allow you to change your mind about your level of involvement.”

For those wanting to continue supporting the American Cancer Society, Kingman Relay says the national organization is always accepting donations. For more information, again go to https://www.cancer.org/.

“We refuse to give up this fight and have elected to save unnecessary costs and expenses to raise more dollars to benefit cancer research and advancements,” Kingman Relay said.