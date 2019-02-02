KUSD holds meetings to address academics at low rated schools

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District is holding an improvement plan meeting to address the growth of student achievement and improving the learning environment for students.

The meeting is to address academic instructional improvements that must be made at Kingman Middle School and Black Mountain School.

The Arizona Department of Education issued KMS an “F” and BMS a “D” for the 2017-2018 school year based on the schools AzMerit test results.

Meetings will be held at each school from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at Kingman Middle School, 1969 Detroit Ave. and Black Mountain School, 3404 Santa Maria Road.

