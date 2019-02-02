The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Re: Vehicle registration fees (taxes)

T. Chappell, Kingman resident

  • Originally Published: February 2, 2019 7:27 p.m.

    • I have five autos that are 40 to 60 years old. Two are regular drivers and they do not get great mileage. I pay my share of road taxes.

    A five-year registration was $71. Five years of added fees (taxes) are $160 and now each vehicle is $231 for five years. That is a 307 percent increase in fees (taxes). Therefore, what was $355 is now going to be $1,155 for those five autos.

    Gov. Doug Ducey says it will not go away. Social Security goes far less every year thanks to our politicians who cannot operate on a budget.

    I also have other autos and motorcycles that are registered.

