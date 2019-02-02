Local adult center recognizes volunteers, KPD officer

KINGMAN – A tremendous amount of volunteers were recognized at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center volunteer awards dinner.

Volunteers were recognized for their hard work and dedication to the center. The center not only recognized its volunteers but also everyday community members.

One member in particular that was recognized was Adam Simonsen.

Simonsen is a Kingman Police Department officer with the K-9 unit and was recognized for helping out Kingman community member, Bonita Jonson.

Jonson had called the police department letting them know her house was flooding. Simonsen reported to Jonson’s house to see how he could assist. He helped her with the water tank problems she had. Simonsen went three times to check on her after the initial call.

“He saved my house,” Jonson said.