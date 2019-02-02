Obituary | Alicia Collins

In loving memory of Alicia Collins Feb. 26, 1959 – Jan.6, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alicia Collins, 59, who passed away Jan. 6, 2019, after her battle with cancer. Alicia was born Feb. 26, 1959 in Inglewood, California to Jesus and Ruth Dena. She moved to Arizona and graduated from Kingman High School. Alicia happily married Kenny Collins in 2009.

Alicia was a very caring woman, which led her to her career as a private, in-home caregiver. She loved music and had a fascination for the ocean, but there was nothing in the world that she loved more than her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband; Kenny Collins, her children; LeAnn, Michael, Anthony, Daniel and Ryne, brother; Mark and sister; Jessica, sister-in-law; Kay, along with numerous grandchildren. She also leaves behind her long-time, best friend, Cindy Miller, whom she loved dearly.

Alicia will be remembered as a devoted wife, nurturing mother, loving grandmother and unforgettable friend. She touched lives of many and will forever be missed.