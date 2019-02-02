Obituary | Jon A. Finley

Jon A. Finley passed away peacefully Jan. 24, 2019, at the age of 81, in Kingman, Arizona surrounded by his family. He was born in Santa Monica, California on July 29, 1937 to the late Gaylord and Garland Finley. Jon was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He also retired from the Los Angeles Police Department and Citizens Utilities Company. He loved flying his own plane, working on cars, lifting weights, playing with his many trains and puttering in his garage.

Jon is survived by his wife of 49 years; Renie Finley, four children; Lori (Steve) Greer, Jon (Kamy) Finley, Judy Gregory, and Karyn (Michael) Savage, along with 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Family Care Hospice and the staff at White Cliffs Memory Care Unit. At John’s request, there will be no service.