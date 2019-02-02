Obituary | Judith Gaither

It is with great sadness that the family of Judith Gaither, 69, announces her passing on Dec. 27, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona. She was born on Nov. 17, 1949 in Rushville, Indiana to Roscoe and Mildred Pheneger.

Judith will be lovingly missed by her sister; Zelba Miller, daughter; Heather Norris, two sons; Dylan and Todd Norris, grandchildren; Brittany Messner, Devin Burgess, and Kayden Marshall, and great-grandchild Elizabeth Messner. She is preceded into death by her parents; Roscoe and Mildred, husband; David Gaither, and sister; Sandra Jones.

Judith was loved dearly by all who knew her and will truly be missed. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Judith at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Church of the Nazarene, 4715 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona 86409.