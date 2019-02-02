Prep Roundup: Lady Bulldogs take down River Valley for 8th region win

KINGMAN – The special season continued Friday night as the Kingman High School girls basketball team knocked off River Valley 44-33 for its eighth win in the 3A West Region.

Kearra Tauta led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points, while Shauntel Crozier scored 10 and Sukwana Quasula chipped in eight points.

Kingman took a 15-5 lead after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 24-8 at halftime.

The Lady Bulldogs were in control entering the fourth with a 35-16 lead, but the 35th-ranked Lady Dust Devils used a 17-point quarter to close the gap.

No. 11 ranked Kingman (14-1, 8-0 3A West Region) hosts 36th-ranked Wickenburg (4-12, 3-6) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a Thursday home contest with Kingman Academy.

Boys Basketball

River Valley 55, Kingman 49

At River Valley, the Bulldogs were on the brink of their first region victory but couldn’t finish the job in a 55-49 setback to the Dust Devils.

No. 34 ranked Kingman (3-12, 0-9 3A West Region) welcomes seventh-ranked Wickenburg (14-2, 8-1) to town at 7 p.m. Tuesday and concludes the season Thursday at home against Kingman Academy.

Boys Soccer

Mingus 2, Lee Williams 1

At LWHS, the Vols couldn’t cap the regular season a high note Friday as they dropped a 2-1 loss to Mingus.

No. 28 ranked Lee Williams finishes the year with a 6-6 overall record and a 2-4 mark in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

The Vols will look to a new group next season as they graduate seven seniors.