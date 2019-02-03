Car crash in Golden Valley closed State Route 68 for about 3 hours

GOLDEN VALLEY – Arizona Department of Transportation reported a crash occurred approximately at 4:26 p.m. Saturday on State Route 68 near milepost 17 west of Golden Valley.

State Route 68 was closed westbound due to the crash and traffic could access SR 68 westbound. Traffic was diverted between Teddy Roosevelt and Milky Way roads.

The left westbound lane reopened around 6:43 p.m. and the right lane opened at approximately 7:11 p.m.

More information will be given when released.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation