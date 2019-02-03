Dwarfanators kept crowd cheering, entertained throughout the night

Photo Gallery Dwarfanators Feb. 2, 2019 Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling put on an action-jammed-pack show Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. Fans cheering and wrestlers fed off the vibe the crowd was giving. (Photos by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

KINGMAN – The stands were full of raging fans cheering on the Extreme Dwarfanators Saturday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

The wrestlers put on a great show for the Kingman crowd. Some of the wrestlers of the evening were Syko, Pinky, Outlaw and Mini Fussion.

The night consisted of five matches throughout the night. Wrestlers kept the crowd entertained and interacted with them all night long.

At the end of the night, Pinky reigned supreme beating every man in the ring.