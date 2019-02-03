Granddaughter helps grandparents get the life they deserve

Grandparents do as much as they can to make sure their grandchildren excel at life. But sometimes grandparents may need help and their grandchildren will have to step up to the plate.

Ashley Freitas, the granddaughter of Mark and Patricia Thompson, is trying to find help for her grandparents after hitting many bumps in the road.

The Thompsons come from an interesting past. Mark was an original cowboy from Montana that later joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1961 and was a POW for nine months. Freitas explains her grandfather’s capture as, “uncommon for many Marines but very hard to explain.”

Patricia is full-blooded Italian and “really shows in the kitchen.” She has done everything from owning ranches, restaurants, rehoming exotic animals and care for the elderly.

Her grandparents gave up their dream to own a bed and breakfast to raise Ashley and her three siblings after her parents divorced.

“Since then as long as I can remember, it has been nothing but trials and tribulations for them,” she said.

In 2005 the Thompsons bought a 5-acre ranch about 30 miles outside Kingman that lacked electricity and running water.

“When they purchased this land it was stated that they would have electricity only to find out that they had been scammed,” Freitas said.

But that didn’t stop them from building their dream home.

Fast forward to 2011, the Thompsons had visited family in California and during the visit, their home was broken into and took water tanks, other belongings and stripped the wire from the walls.

Freitas said her grandparents returned home to something they built with their own hands and see it completely destroyed.

In 2016 they decided it was time to pick up the pieces. They worked months and invested all of their savings into rebuilding their home. After they fixed it to the point where it was livable again, the house burned down.

“They lost it all. A lifetime of memories, pictures and other valuables and belongings,” Freitas said.

After the incident, the Thompsons moved back to California with family, but eventually moved back to Arizona and purchased a “run down camper” to put on their 5-acre land.

Freitas is asking for help on behalf of her grandparents since she can only do so much from Montana.

“They are my world, my light, my love, my faith, most importantly my grandparents,” Freitas said. “Any help won’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

The Thompsons are in their 80s and live a quiet life helping their neighbors and people helping them.

Freitas said if people would donate their time to help clean the land of debris or possibly provide the couple with running water.

“I just want to give them the life they deserve because they gave it all up to give us the life we deserve,” she said.

The Thompsons don’t know much of what their granddaughter is doing to help. If people would like to donate their services, contact Ashley at 209-596-6443 or Patricia at 928-377-9808.